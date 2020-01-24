Global  

9to5Mac Happy Hour 261: An interview with Astronaut Reisman, ‘For All Mankind’ consultant for Apple TV+

Friday, 24 January 2020
Special guest Astronaut Garrett Reisman joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss his experience with ‘For All Mankind’ on Apple TV+. Dr. Reisman joined NASA in 1998, traveled to space on the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 2008 and Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2010, and performed three spacewalks from the International Space Station.

Dr. Reisman is also a Professor of Astronautical Engineering at the University of Southern California, motivational speaker, Senior Advisor for SpaceX, technical consultant for the film Ad Astra, and technical advisor for the series ‘For All Mankind’ on Apple TV+.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or through our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes are released every Friday.https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/01/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-01-24-2020.mp3

