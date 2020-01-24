9to5Mac Happy Hour 261: An interview with Astronaut Reisman, ‘For All Mankind’ consultant for Apple TV+ Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Special guest Astronaut Garrett Reisman joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss his experience with ‘For All Mankind’ on Apple TV+. Dr. Reisman joined NASA in 1998, traveled to space on the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 2008 and Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2010, and performed three spacewalks from the International Space Station.



Dr. Reisman is also a Professor of Astronautical Engineering at the University of Southern California, motivational speaker, Senior Advisor for SpaceX, technical consultant for the film Ad Astra, and technical advisor for the series ‘For All Mankind’ on Apple TV+.



9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or through our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes are released every Friday.https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/01/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-01-24-2020.mp3



more…



The post 9to5Mac Happy Hour 261: An interview with Astronaut Reisman, ‘For All Mankind’ consultant for Apple TV+ appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ElectroGeek 9to5Mac Happy Hour 261: An interview with Astronaut Reisman, ‘For All Mankind’ consultant for Apple TV+… https://t.co/kKrim59dvv 18 minutes ago 𝕺𝖇𝖎 RT @9to5mac: 9to5Mac Happy Hour 261: An interview with Astronaut Reisman, ‘For All Mankind’ consultant for Apple TV+ https://t.co/uzORT07KP… 1 hour ago Apple Rumors Feed 9to5Mac Happy Hour 261: An interview with Astronaut Reisman, ‘For All Mankind’ consultant for Apple (Zac Hall/9 to… https://t.co/SFCo6CVHIB 1 hour ago CoreMac Solutions 9to5Mac Happy Hour 261: An interview with Astronaut Reisman, ‘For All Mankind’ consultant for Apple TV+… https://t.co/dpV1aLxI9r 2 hours ago Sven RT @bzamayo: A very special interview episode of Happy Hour! We talk to (real life) astronaut Garrett Reisman, technical advisor on For All… 3 hours ago 🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  9to5Mac Happy Hour 261: An interview with Astronaut Reisman, ‘For All Mankind’ consultant for Apple TV+… https://t.co/6LYAnuWhum 3 hours ago 9to5Mac.com 9to5Mac Happy Hour 261: An interview with Astronaut Reisman, ‘For All Mankind’ consultant for Apple TV+… https://t.co/ork6BvFVCq 3 hours ago Benjamin Mayo A very special interview episode of Happy Hour! We talk to (real life) astronaut Garrett Reisman, technical advisor… https://t.co/Vtcc12nnHE 3 hours ago