Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Vizio's 4K TVs offer incredible value — and now they're up to $700 off just in time for the Super Bowl

Vizio's 4K TVs offer incredible value — and now they're up to $700 off just in time for the Super Bowl

Business Insider Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Vizio's 4K TVs offer incredible value — and now they're up to $700 off just in time for the Super Bowl· *Vizio's 4K TVs are known for their great value, offering advanced picture performance at very competitive prices.*
· *The company's highly-rated Quantum TV lineup is now on sale just in time for the Super Bowl on February 2.*
· *Displays are available in sizes as large as 75 inches, making them a great buy for viewing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The 75' Vizio Smart TV is $700 off just in time for the Super Bowl. [Video]The 75" Vizio Smart TV is $700 off just in time for the Super Bowl.

Investing in a large electronic like a new Smart TV can be a financial burden sometimes, but Best Buy is offering a $700 discount on this 75-inch Vizio one, just in time for Sunday night. The TV comes..

Credit: ITK Finds VODs     Duration: 05:36Published


Tweets about this

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Vizio's 4K TVs offer incredible value — and now they're up to $700 off just in time for the Super Bowl https://t.co/XmzZZf0RzM 5 days ago

Jeannette_Bot

Jeannette 10 Things To Know. Vizio's 4K TVs offer incredible value — and now they're up to $700 off just in time for the Supe… https://t.co/3j5VHxo7KU 5 days ago

TechsurgeAU

Techsurge Vizio's 4K TVs offer incredible value — and now they're up to $700 off just in time for the Super Bowl https://t.co/UMlVGATkpt 5 days ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Vizio's 4K TVs offer incredible value — and now they're up to $700 off just in time for the Super Bowl… https://t.co/tV6lTilDAP 5 days ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Vizio's 4K TVs offer incredible value — and now they're up to $700 off just in time for the Super Bowl… https://t.co/LV4kuyrl5F 5 days ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Vizio's 4K TVs offer incredible value — and now they're up to $700 off just in time for the Super Bowl… https://t.co/SekEiXnD6s 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.