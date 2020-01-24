Global  

NETGEAR’s $35 802.11ac Wi-Fi Extender upgrades your home (Refurb, Orig. $140)

9to5Toys Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Walmart is offering the NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range and Mesh Networking Extender for *$35 shipped* in refurbished condition. Down from its $140 list price at Best Buy, this is $5 below our last mention and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering the ability to extend your 802.11ac Wi-Fi network or compatible mesh setup, this is a great way to ensure whole-home wireless coverage. It offers a sleek form factor and a 90-day warranty for peace of mind. You’ll also score an Ethernet port on the bottom which allows you to plug in a wired device without having to run a cable across the house. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

