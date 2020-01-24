Global  

Vyommitra Is India’s New Space Robot

geek.com Friday, 24 January 2020
Vyommitra Is India’s New Space RobotImage Credit: Times of India

Space doesn’t belong to just one country. After all, it’s the International Space Station that Lego is about to sell you. India has been expanding its outer space ambitions recently, losing and then […]

The post Vyommitra Is India’s New Space Robot appeared first on Geek.com.
News video: India Develops ‘Half-Humanoid’ to Mimic Crew Before Country’s First Manned Space Mission

India Develops ‘Half-Humanoid’ to Mimic Crew Before Country’s First Manned Space Mission 00:39

 In preparation for India’s first manned space flight, it unveiled a humanoid that it will use for its tests. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Indian space agency unveils robot rocketeer [Video]Indian space agency unveils robot rocketeer

India&apos;s space agency has revealed its humanoid robot prototype, preparing for its part in the test flight for &quot;Gaganyaan&quot; - the country&apos;s first manned mission to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:46Published

Study finds that 7 in 10 millennials consider themselves a 'plant parent' [Video]Study finds that 7 in 10 millennials consider themselves a 'plant parent'

Seven in 10 millennials consider themselves "plant parents", according to new research. While millennial demand for houseplants is high, the poll of 2,000 millennials (aged 25-39) discovered 67% say..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published


India wants to send a legless, female humanoid robot called 'Vyommitra' into space

India wants to send a legless, female humanoid robot called 'Vyommitra' into space· India has unveiled a "female" humanoid robot which it plans to send into space in 2020 as part of an unmanned mission. · The robot, which doesn't have any...
Next Green Wave opens brand-new retail and event space in San Diego

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc (CSE:NGW) (OTCMKTS:NXGWF) opened the doors to a new flagship retail store selling the company’s line of CBD brands and products. ...
