Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

San Francisco's historically radioactive Treasure Island is finally getting a $6 billion makeover. Meet the residents who have lived on it for years.

Business Insider Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
San Francisco's historically radioactive Treasure Island is finally getting a $6 billion makeover. Meet the residents who have lived on it for years.· San Francisco's Treasure Island is not perfect.
· The ground of the island has been found to be contaminated by Cold War-era US Navy operations, it's sinking quickly as sea levels continue to rise, and it's not easy to get to.
· But the city needs housing, plain and simple, and the island has the space for it.
· A...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Raw Video: Scene Of Fatal Crash At Treasure Island [Video]Raw Video: Scene Of Fatal Crash At Treasure Island

A suspect in a hit-and-run collision on Treasure Island crashed into a tree and died after being ejected from the vehicle late Wednesday night, according to police. (1/9/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:26Published

San Francisco Kicks Off $6 Billion Makeover Of Radioactive Island, Displacing Vulnerable Residents [Video]San Francisco Kicks Off $6 Billion Makeover Of Radioactive Island, Displacing Vulnerable Residents

San Francisco's Treasure Island is a manmade island originally used by the US Navy.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Residents of San Francisco's Treasure Island are seeking $2 billion in a class-action lawsuit and calling for the island's $6 billion redevelopment to halt until the land is free of contamination

Residents of San Francisco's Treasure Island are seeking $2 billion in a class-action lawsuit and calling for the island's $6 billion redevelopment to halt until the land is free of contamination· Dozens of residents that live or have lived on San Francisco's Treasure Island have filed a class-action lawsuit saying that officials lied to them for years...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.