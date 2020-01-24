Global  

NASA’s Kepler Spots Vampire Star System in Super-Outburst Mode

This newly-discovered dwarf nova system has a white dwarf star stripping material from a brown dwarf "friend." (Photo Credit: NASA and L. Hustak [STScI])

NASA’s Kepler spacecraft recently spotted a vampire star system in space and it’s an unusual super-outburst. Designed to find exoplanets, Kepler sometimes spots other objects that brighten or dim, including the one above. […]

News video: NASA Spots A 'Vampire' Star System Undergoing Mysterious Phenomenon

 NASA's Kepler spotted a vampire star system.

