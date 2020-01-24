Global  

Trump's official unveiling of new Space Force logo is being mocked for looking like a 'Star Trek' rip-off

Friday, 24 January 2020
Trump's official unveiling of new Space Force logo is being mocked for looking like a 'Star Trek' rip-off· *President Donald Trump's official unveiling of the US military's Space Force logo was mocked on Twitter for resembling an emblem from a long-running and beloved science-fiction franchise.*
· *Actor George Takei, who starred in the TV show as Hikaru Sulu, appeared to suggest that the show ought to be compensated: "Ahem. We...
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's

Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's 00:40

 President Trump unveiled the Space Force logo.

Trump tweets new Space Force logo. 'Star Trek' fans think it looks familiar.

Trump tweets new Space Force logo. 'Star Trek' fans think it looks familiar.
euronews

Trump Unveils New Space Force Logo, Inciting 'Star Trek' Fan Outrage

Fans of the beloved television show don't want the symbol to live long or prosper. Instead, they're calling the design a knockoff.
NPR


