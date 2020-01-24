Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon is currently offering new subscribers 3-months of Kindle Unlimited for just *$0.99*. *Note: *Current subscribers are not eligible for this promotion. Select previous subscribers may be eligible. Normally, you’d pay $30 for three months of the service and this is a match for our last mention. Enjoy millions of Kindle eBooks at one low price while you subscribe to this service. You’ll be able to read best-sellers from many genres including cookbooks, mysteries, romance, and more. Plus, there are magazines and even some audiobooks included with the service. Learn more about Kindle Unlimited here.



more…



The post New subscribers can score three months of Kindle Unlimited at under $1 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

