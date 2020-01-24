Global  

YouTube just scored a major victory in its battle with Amazon's Twitch for esports supremacy, thanks to the company behind 'Call of Duty'

Business Insider Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
YouTube just scored a major victory in its battle with Amazon's Twitch for esports supremacy, thanks to the company behind 'Call of Duty'· *Google and Activision Blizzard just announced a new multi-year partnership that will make Activision's popular esports broadcasts exclusive to YouTube.*
· *The deal follows a two-year, $90 million deal Activision Blizzard signed with Amazon's Twitch in January 2018 to make Twitch the official streaming platform of the...
Recent related news from verified sources

Activision Blizzard teams with Google to stream esports on YouTube

Activision Blizzard Inc. has formed a multi-year strategic partnership with Google to stream live esports broadcasts, including Overwatch League and Call of Duty...
bizjournals

YouTube will stream Blizzard's CoD and Overwatch leagues in 2020

Activision Blizzard's next big esports bet, Call of Duty League, gets underway today. While the company worked with Twitch in the past on Overwatch League,...
engadget Also reported by •The Verge

