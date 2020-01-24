Global  

Google backtracks on search results design

TechCrunch Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Earlier today, Google announced that it would be redesigning the redesign of its search results as a response to withering criticism from politicians, consumers and the press over the way in which search results displays were made to look like ads. Google makes money when users of its search service click on ads. It doesn’t […]
