Google backtracks on search results design

Earlier today, Google announced that it would be redesigning the redesign of its search results as a response to withering criticism from politicians, consumers and the press over the way in which search results displays were made to look like ads. Google makes money when users of its search service click on ads. It doesn’t […]

Google's ads just look like search results now The blurring of ads and search results. Last week, Google began rolling out a new look for its search results on...

