IKEA launching FREKVENS limited-edition speakers + more next month Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

IKEA has been branching out lately with its Sonos partnership, Edison Smart Light Bulb, and even HomeKit-enabled blinds. Well, the company’s latest release is a unique set of Bluetooth speakers designed for teenagers, dubbed FREKVENS. This limited-edition collection consists of products that let you easily start a party whether at home or elsewhere. What does this portable music system consist of? Keep reading to find out more.



more…



The post IKEA launching FREKVENS limited-edition speakers + more next month appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Teenage Engineering’s IKEA collection lands in stores next month If IKEA's Sonos speakers are a little bland for your taste, you might be happy to know that the FREKVENS line, a collaboration between IKEA and Teenage...

engadget 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this