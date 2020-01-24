Global  

IKEA launching FREKVENS limited-edition speakers + more next month

9to5Toys Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
IKEA has been branching out lately with its Sonos partnership, Edison Smart Light Bulb, and even HomeKit-enabled blinds. Well, the company’s latest release is a unique set of Bluetooth speakers designed for teenagers, dubbed FREKVENS. This limited-edition collection consists of products that let you easily start a party whether at home or elsewhere. What does this portable music system consist of? Keep reading to find out more.

