Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The co-creator of Vine is back with a new viral video app to take on TikTok, and you can download it now

Business Insider Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The co-creator of Vine is back with a new viral video app to take on TikTok, and you can download it now· The co-creator of Vine has launched a new viral video app called Byte to take on TikTok.
· "Today we're bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them," the company announced in a tweet on Friday.
· The six-second video format closely resembles Vine, which was bought by Twitter before it...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: BYTE: Created By The Minds Behind Vine, Aiming To Compete With Tiktok

BYTE: Created By The Minds Behind Vine, Aiming To Compete With Tiktok 00:33

 The co-creator of Vine has launched a new viral video app, reports Business Insider.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Vine Successor 'Byte' Launches on All Platforms [Video]Vine Successor 'Byte' Launches on All Platforms

Vine is back, and its called 'Byte'. Byte, which just launched on all platforms, allows users to record up to six second videos which are then shared with their followers.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:21Published

WBZ News Update For January 24 [Video]WBZ News Update For January 24

Weekend Weather; Worcester Teen Dies Of Flu; Arrests In Viral TikTok Challenge; Student Ban At Sports Lifted At Local High School

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

With a new LA office and a forthcoming creator studio, TikTok is poised to take on Instagram and YouTube (GOOG, FB)

With a new LA office and a forthcoming creator studio, TikTok is poised to take on Instagram and YouTube (GOOG, FB)· Short-form video app TikTok just announced it would open a studio for creators. · TikTok, which is owned by the China-based company ByteDance, also recently...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Next Web

Vine co-founder launches a new 6-second video app: Byte

In 2017 Twitter pulled the plug on Vine, and left a community of extremely-short-form-video creators without a platform. Since then TikTok has flourished, but...
engadget Also reported by •Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.