Google rings in the Lunar New Year with Year of the Rat themed Doodle

9to5Google Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Today marks the first day of Lunar New Year celebrations, and the Google homepage is joining the festivities with a Doodle depicting the Year of the Rat.

News video: New Yorkers Prepare To Join In Lunar New Year Celebrations

New Yorkers Prepare To Join In Lunar New Year Celebrations 01:13

 Lunar New Year kicks off Saturday and millions are getting ready to celebrate the Year of the Rat around the world. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Virus puts damper on Lunar New Year, China’s biggest holiday

BEIJING (AP) — Temples have locked their doors. The Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and other major tourist destinations are closed. Restaurant...
Seattle Times

Shanghai shuts down all cinemas during Lunar New Year holidays: local paper

Shanghai has shut down all cinemas during the Lunar New Year holidays, which last until Jan. 30, the Liberation Daily said on its online channel.
Reuters


