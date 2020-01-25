Global  

News24.com | 'Prayer really helped me a lot' - SA man describes leaving Wuhan as coronavirus spreads

Saturday, 25 January 2020
A South African man working in Wuhan, China, says he was lucky to get a flight out of the city for the Lunar New Year break as the country widens its travel restrictions to halt the coronavirus outbreak.
Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak

Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak 01:37

 Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan have shut down public transport to stop the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.

