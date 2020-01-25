Global  

SpaceX is poised to launch astronauts into space this spring. Here's how SpaceX and Boeing became NASA's best shot at resurrecting American spaceflight.

Business Insider Saturday, 25 January 2020
SpaceX is poised to launch astronauts into space this spring. Here's how SpaceX and Boeing became NASA's best shot at resurrecting American spaceflight.· SpaceX completed an explosive test on Sunday that showed its Crew Dragon capsule can whisk astronauts to safety in the event of a rocket failure.
· The test was part of NASA's Commercial Crew program, a partnership between the space agency and private companies to build spaceships that can ferry astronauts to and from the...
 According to Business Insider, SpaceX completed an explosive test on Sunday.

