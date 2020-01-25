Here's a look at new retail-leasing software from proptech unicorn VTS — it's the startup's big bet on bringing a CRM approach to filling vacant space
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () · VTS works with 10 billion square feet of commercial leases, and has a client list that includes real-estate giants like Blackstone, Brookfield, JLL, and CBRE.
· *VTS is the most heavily-funded proptech software startup, with backers like Brookfield and Fifth Wall. It has been developing an end-to-end leasing markeplace,...