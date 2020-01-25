Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Here's a look at new retail-leasing software from proptech unicorn VTS — it's the startup's big bet on bringing a CRM approach to filling vacant space

Business Insider Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Here's a look at new retail-leasing software from proptech unicorn VTS — it's the startup's big bet on bringing a CRM approach to filling vacant space· VTS works with 10 billion square feet of commercial leases, and has a client list that includes real-estate giants like Blackstone, Brookfield, JLL, and CBRE.
· *VTS is the most heavily-funded proptech software startup, with backers like Brookfield and Fifth Wall. It has been developing an end-to-end leasing markeplace,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Can AdSmart Be A Global Standard? Sky’s New Man Sangani Thinks So [Video]Can AdSmart Be A Global Standard? Sky’s New Man Sangani Thinks So

It is the addressable TV technology that started by storing alternative commercials on satellite subscribers' set-top boxes, then grew in to one of the world's most revered such systems. Can Sky's..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:16Published

Ford's Amazing Mach-E Coupe Is The Biggest Surprise At The LA Auto Show | Jalopnik [Video]Ford's Amazing Mach-E Coupe Is The Biggest Surprise At The LA Auto Show | Jalopnik

Wow. I have to really hand it to Ford; I’ve never seen an automaker keep a secret this big, this well. Ford has accomplished something very few others have—a one-two punch of automotive..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 01:10Published


Tweets about this

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Here's a look at new retail-leasing software from proptech unicorn VTS — it's the startup's big bet on bringing a… https://t.co/DotHRo2ZnJ 9 minutes ago

BIPrime

Business Insider Prime Read: "Here's a look at new retail-leasing software from proptech unicorn VTS — it's the startup's big bet on bring… https://t.co/LOWjYJrd6z 14 minutes ago

Kwangkundesu

โดนเปลื่ยนชื่อเป็นแพนด้า RT @businessinsider: Here's a look at new retail-leasing software from proptech unicorn VTS — it's the startup's big bet on bringing a CRM… 29 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Here's a look at new retail-leasing software from proptech unicorn VTS — it's the startup's big bet on bringing a C… https://t.co/8iNDxwJRIo 40 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Here's a look at new retail-leasing software from proptech unicorn VTS — it's the startup's big bet on bringing a C… https://t.co/peLzI3AF6m 40 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Here's a look at new retail-leasing software from proptech unicorn VTS — it's the startup's big bet on bringing a… https://t.co/BvRrsnyW8i 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.