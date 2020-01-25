Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

London Police Deploy Controversial Facial Recognition Cameras

ExtremeTech Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
London Police Deploy Controversial Facial Recognition CamerasLondon's Metropolitan Police Service has deployed live facial recognition technology at multiple points around the city. Signs will alert people that facial recognition is in use, but the cameras will scan crowds indiscriminately in search of wanted individuals.

The post London Police Deploy Controversial Facial Recognition Cameras appeared first on ExtremeTech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Are facial recognition cameras an infringement of our liberties?

Are facial recognition cameras an infringement of our liberties? 01:57

 The Metropolitan Police is to use facial recognition cameras operationally on the streets of London for the first time. They'll be switched on within a month - in an effort to find specific people suspected of serious or violent crimes. But privacy campaigners question the system's accuracy - and say...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Digital Trends Live - 1.24.20 | London To Roll Out Live Facial ID + Apple's Siri To Drive Your Car [Video]Digital Trends Live - 1.24.20 | London To Roll Out Live Facial ID + Apple's Siri To Drive Your Car

On the show today: London announced that it will be rolling out live facial ID cameras across the city; Waymo is expanding beyond Arizona; A Super Nintendo World is coming to the U.S.; A new Apple..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Surprising results after activists test facial recognition technology on Denver City Council [Video]Surprising results after activists test facial recognition technology on Denver City Council

A test done by a grassroots campaign to ban facial recognition technology in Denver found it falsely matched Denver city council members to people in the sex offender registry.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Police go-ahead for facial recognition cameras in London could break the law, government watchdog warns

Biometrics commissioner joins human rights groups and MPs in criticising Metropolitan Police decision
Independent

London police to use face scan tech, stoking privacy fears

LONDON (AP) — London police say they will start using live facial recognition cameras in operational deployments, in a major advance for the controversial...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NET____Business

N3T BUSINESS London police to deploy live facial recognition: Rollout comes despite widespread calls to pause use of controversi… https://t.co/qg3ocPV5lB 22 hours ago

SecureParent

ParentSecure London police to deploy live facial recognition despite widespread calls to pause use of controversial technology.… https://t.co/IsLwKk68MW 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.