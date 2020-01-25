London Police Deploy Controversial Facial Recognition Cameras
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () London's Metropolitan Police Service has deployed live facial recognition technology at multiple points around the city. Signs will alert people that facial recognition is in use, but the cameras will scan crowds indiscriminately in search of wanted individuals.
