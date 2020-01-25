Apple ordered to pay $85M in damages following retrial of WiLan patent infringement case

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

A jury in San Diego, California has ruled that Apple must pay WiLan a total of $85 million for patent infringement, as reported by Bloomberg. This was a retrial of a case from last year in which WiLan won $145 million, a ruling that was set aside by U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw.



