Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > DOJ and state AGs may combine their Google investigations

DOJ and state AGs may combine their Google investigations

engadget Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
DOJ and state AGs may combine their Google investigationsThe Justice Department and state attorneys general might combine forces in their bid to investigate Google. Wall Street Journal tipsters claim the two sides plan to meet next week to share investigative info in a move that could lead to the two coll...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. State Attorneys General to Meet With DOJ Over Google Probes

U.S. State Attorneys General to Meet With DOJ Over Google Probes 00:17

 The U.S. State Attorneys General are meeting with the Justice Department regarding their probes into Google. The agencies are focusing on whether Google is a monopoly when it comes to searches and advertising.

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. state AGs, Justice Department officials to meet and coordinate on Google probe: sources

U.S. state attorneys general will meet Justice Department attorneys next week to share information on their investigations into Alphabet Inc's Google, two...
Reuters

Justice Department meeting state AG offices Tuesday to discuss Google: sources

Justice Department officials will meet on Tuesday with representatives of state attorneys general to discuss their investigations of search and advertising giant...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Samir_fl

Samir Boulos DOJ and state AGs may combine their Google investigations https://t.co/GR9dcSYDgd https://t.co/0CI5aFSzdC 3 days ago

johnmon77718815

john montgomery DOJ and state AGs may combine their Google investigations https://t.co/za1Btsp1H1 https://t.co/QzblfGUrmj 4 days ago

DonDizzler

DonDizzler DOJ and state AGs may combine their Google investigations https://t.co/Aqr6VPJa5r https://t.co/RrTxJhHsZ4 5 days ago

usacustomers

USA Customers #DOJ and state #AG’s may combine their #Google investigations https://t.co/oBkjuWAiRu 6 days ago

usacustomers

USA Customers #DOJ and state #AG’s may combine their #Google investigations https://t.co/idrBRYndZ0 6 days ago

KhalidAlrazooqi

Khalid N Alrazooqi DOJ and state AGs may combine their Google investigations https://t.co/RGe5HZpBaD 6 days ago

autom8

Autom Tagsa DOJ and state AGs may combine their Google investigations https://t.co/uo0pqwrwHZ via @engadget 6 days ago

Liberationtech

Liberation Technology DOJ and state AGs may combine their Google investigations https://t.co/EB810ySOPF via @engadget 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.