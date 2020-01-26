Global  

Boeing completes test flight for the world's largest twin-engine jet

engadget Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Boeing is still grappling with the consequences of its safety mistakes, but it does have something to crow about at the moment. The company has completed the first test flight of the 777X, believed to be the largest twin-engine jet aircraft to date...
News video: Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight

Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight 01:11

 Boeing began the maiden flight on Saturday of the world&apos;s largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX. Jillian Kitchener has more.

