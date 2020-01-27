Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak First Warned By AI Epidemiologist

Fossbytes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The World Health Organization (WHO) informed of a flu-like outbreak in China on January 9, 2020. Various cases of pneumonia have been reported in Wuhan and most of them are from vendors who are exposed to living animals at the Huanan Seafood Market. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had also announced […]

The post Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak First Warned By AI Epidemiologist appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Inside Wuhan: US teacher documents daily life as lockdown persists

Inside Wuhan: US teacher documents daily life as lockdown persists 06:34

 A US woman documents her daily life in the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province. The 23-year-old Columbus, Ohio native has been an English teacher in the city since October 2019. She has been locked within the limits of the metropolitan district as authorities race to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eerie scenes from Wuhan as death toll from coronavirus rises to 80 [Video]Eerie scenes from Wuhan as death toll from coronavirus rises to 80

Eerie scenes from Wuhan, the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Footage from Saturday (January 25) shows the normally busy streets around the city's university turned into a virtual ghost..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:49Published

Latest On Efforts To Block Coronavirus Outbreak In U.S. [Video]Latest On Efforts To Block Coronavirus Outbreak In U.S.

Sen. Charles Schumer said the federal government should get ahead of the need to declare an offical public health emergency should an infectious outbreak of coronavirus happen in the United States.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China's version of TikTok launches feature to spread awareness and fight Wuhan coronavirus

China's version of TikTok launches feature to spread awareness and fight Wuhan coronavirus· The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 18 people and infected more than 630. · *The virus can pass from human to...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Age

C130 aircraft on standby for Wuhan evacuation

Up to four C130 planes with medic teams have been put on standby in case Thailand decides to airlift its citizens from Wuhan as the coronavirus outbreak worsened...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Amb0306

Alice bobra RT @cnni: "As more and more becomes known about the initial spread of the virus and the dangers posed by it, suspicion has grown over how a… 2 seconds ago

cnni

CNN International "As more and more becomes known about the initial spread of the virus and the dangers posed by it, suspicion has gr… https://t.co/Xaum6E9kQd 5 minutes ago

RealLPoslaiko

Lawrence Poslaiko- America First! RT @ThisIs___Real: The US consulate is reaching out to all Americans registered as living in Wuhan – considered to be the epicenter of the… 7 minutes ago

ManouchkaBreizh

Kiana ن 🇨🇵 🐝🌿🐷🐠🥃♥️ RT @Secret_Beijing: Latest: Doctor died of the new #coronavirus - Liang Wudong, a senior doctor at a hospital in #Wuhan, died on January 25… 10 minutes ago

Hunterwolfwang

Hunter RT @benedictrogers: China spent the crucial first days of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak arresting people who posted about it online and th… 28 minutes ago

movingaverages

S. Hahn RT @latimes: California has recorded its first confirmed case of the new strain of coronavirus, arriving in Orange County by a traveler who… 38 minutes ago

familydisaster

#Coronavirus #globalhotspots #weather RT @latimes: Health officials have confirmed the first cases of the new strain of coronavirus in Los Angeles and Orange counties, brought b… 40 minutes ago

kittyezii

 with the thought of, "2020 will be the best year" and then suddenly there‘s, world war 3, australian bushfires, wuh… https://t.co/u8w8FuRpvf 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.