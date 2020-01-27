Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The World Health Organization (WHO) informed of a flu-like outbreak in China on January 9, 2020. Various cases of pneumonia have been reported in Wuhan and most of them are from vendors who are exposed to living animals at the Huanan Seafood Market. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had also announced […]



The post Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak First Warned By AI Epidemiologist appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

