Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch A Tesla Model X P100D Drag Race Against Small Sports Car

Fossbytes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
I became a fan of drag races ever since Tesla arrived on the scene; even the bulkiest Tesla electric car the Model X P100D can easily leave small sports cars in the dust. To demonstrate just how quickly the Tesla Model X P100D is against cars much smaller than its size, Matt Watson from carwow […]

The post Watch A Tesla Model X P100D Drag Race Against Small Sports Car appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hyundai N Brand Reveals All-New RM19 Sports Car Prototype [Video]Hyundai N Brand Reveals All-New RM19 Sports Car Prototype

Hyundai Motor Company introduced the RM19 Racing Midship Sports Car to global media at 2019 AutoMobility LA. RM refers to the N prototype model's "Racing Midship" body configuration, a key..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:04Published

World’s Fastest Porsche Hits 227MPH | RIDICULOUS RIDES [Video]World’s Fastest Porsche Hits 227MPH | RIDICULOUS RIDES

For 15 years, BBI Autosport have been the experts in high-end, off-the-market tuning. But one of their most recent projects on a Porsche 911 GT2 RS seems to have stood out from the rest. Although this..

Credit: Barcroft TV     Duration: 05:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Guys Drag Race A Tesla Model X; Act Surprised When It Dominates

So in the latest news, the guys from The Fast Lane Truck pitted the latest Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and a BMW X7 M50i against each other and the winner was given a...
Fossbytes

Tesla Model 3 Cameras Help Owner Catch The Pepetrator As He Flees

A Tesla Model 3 owner’s cameras recently caught the perpetrator in a “hit and run” case. The Model 3 belonged to Chris, who owns the Tesla centric YouTube...
Fossbytes


Tweets about this

1Hzr6

エミ😎 RT @carwowuk: Is this the best carwow drag EVER?! 😵 🔥 Audi R8 V10 Performance! 🔥 Tesla Model X P100D! 🔥 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door! 🔥 BMW M8 C… 11 hours ago

tsport100

Evans Electric ⚡️ World's Quietest Drag Race: Tesla Model X P100D vs Tesla Model 3 Performance https://t.co/FFyOonFepE 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.