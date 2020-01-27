Global  

After the iPhone, Apple patent imagines the iMac as a single slab of glass

9to5Mac Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Apple is growing ever closer to its reported ambition to design the iPhone as a single slab of glass, but a new patent application suggests as least some designers in the company share the same ambition for the iMac.

One funky variant even shows how it could allow the MacBook Pro to dock with the iMac, a design which could potentially work for a future Apple display too …

Apple imagines iMac built into curved sheet of glass

Apple imagines iMac built into curved sheet of glassImage: Apple / USPTO Apple applied for a patent for an ambitious design for a new all-in-one computer which integrates both its keyboard and screen into a...
The Verge

Apple working on radical iMac redesign using single sheet of glass

A future version of the iMac may take a more radical form, with Apple considering a redesign of the all-in-one desktop so it effectively exists as a single sheet...
AppleInsider

