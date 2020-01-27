Hundreds of Amazon employees put jobs at risk by criticizing firm’s climate change policy

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Members of Amazon Employees for Climate Justice protest outside Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, September 2019. | Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images



Hundreds of Amazon workers are speaking out against their employer’s record on



The group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice published comments from 357 workers on Sunday, many of which highlight what workers see as Amazon’s hypocrisy. The company has pledged to use only renewable energy sources in the future and cut its carbon emissions, but it continues to work with and improve the businesses of oil and gas companies.



"“It is unconscionable for Amazon to continue helping the oil and gas industry ... while trying to silence employees.”"



