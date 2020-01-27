Enjoy the Super Bowl on this 58-inch 4K HDR TV with Roku for $280 (Reg. $400)

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Westinghouse 58-inch 4K HDR UHDTV with Roku for *$279.99 shipped*. As a comparison, it typically sells for $400 or more. Today’s deal brings the price down to its all-time low, which we’ve only seen once before. With a 58-inch 4K panel featuring HDR support, this is a solid budget-friendly option as we approach this year’s Super Bowl at the end of the week. Built-in Roku support delivers access to popular streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and much more. You’ll also receive three HDMI ports as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 100 Best Buy reviewers.



