Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Businesses gain from strong data privacy practices

betanews Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Data privacy is very much in people's minds at the moment with the introduction of CCPA and other legislation around the world. Businesses can sometimes see privacy regulations as a necessary evil that they have to comply with, but new data from Cisco reveals growing, tangible benefits for businesses that adopt strong privacy practices. Based on a survey of over 2,800 security professionals in organizations of various sizes across 13 countries, it shows customer demand for increased data protection and privacy, the ongoing threat of data breaches and misuse by both unauthorized and authorized users, and preparation for the GDPR,… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Public can weigh in on data privacy, security breaches

Public can weigh in on data privacy, security breaches 01:30

 If you're a business owner in southeast Wisconsin worried about data breaches there's an important meeting happening in Milwaukee Tuesday morning and you can take part in the public comment period.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ampersand Launches the And Platform to Unify Audience and Measurement Across Inventories [Video]Ampersand Launches the And Platform to Unify Audience and Measurement Across Inventories

Ampersand, the TV advertising and sales company owned by Comcast, Cox and Charter, is putting its vast data network of 38 million households to work with a new external platform that lets partners..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:00Published

‘Don’t Be Scared’: CCPA Isn’t End Of The World, GroupM’s Olivieri Says [Video]‘Don’t Be Scared’: CCPA Isn’t End Of The World, GroupM’s Olivieri Says

LAS VEGAS -- It's a new year, a new decade and there is a new piece of digital privacy legislation in town. But, whilst the Californian Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which came in to effect on January..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why everyone needs to be speaking the same language on data privacy [Q&A]

Today is Data Privacy Day and with CCPA coming into force at the start of this month, the focus is very much on personal data, how it's used and how it needs to...
betanews Also reported by •engadgetSeattle Times

It’s 2020 and we still have a data privacy problem

There are only a few $100 billion dollar industries out there — yet Facebook and Google sell personal data to advertisers for more than this amount on an...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.