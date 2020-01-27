Global  

Byte, video app from creator of Vine, is here and its overrun with spam comments

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The six-second video messaging app from the creator of Vine launches under the name Byte. And it got off to a rocky start over the weekend.
News video: Byte is already overrun with spam comments

Byte is already overrun with spam comments 00:53

 Not off to the best start, Byte.

Vine Successor 'Byte' Launches on All Platforms [Video]Vine Successor 'Byte' Launches on All Platforms

Vine is back, and its called 'Byte'. Byte, which just launched on all platforms, allows users to record up to six second videos which are then shared with their followers.

BYTE: Created By The Minds Behind Vine, Aiming To Compete With Tiktok [Video]BYTE: Created By The Minds Behind Vine, Aiming To Compete With Tiktok

The co-creator of Vine has launched a new viral video app, reports Business Insider.

New App Byte is Being Dubbed 'Vine 2.0' - Find Out More!

A new 6-second video app has arrived, from the creators of Vine. The creators of the original app just unveiled their new one, called Byte. “dear friends,...
Just Jared Jr

Vine’s successor Byte is here to take on TikTok

Remember Vine? It’s much-awaited successor, Byte, is finally here. The app, developed by one of the Vine’s co-founders, Dom Hofmann, who has been working on...
The Next Web Also reported by •The VergeTechCrunchengadgetWebProNews

