Here's how 'NBA 2K20' is paying homage to basketball legend Kobe Bryant after his tragic death in a helicopter

Business Insider Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Here's how 'NBA 2K20' is paying homage to basketball legend Kobe Bryant after his tragic death in a helicopter· *On Sunday, basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41 years old.*
· Nine people died in the helicopter crash, including 13-year-old Gianna Bryant — one of Kobe Bryant's four daughters.
· *In the wake of Bryant's death, there's been an outpouring of memorials from...
Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4
News video: NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead in LA-area helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead in LA-area helicopter crash 02:46

 The former Los Angeles Laker and his daughter Gianna died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed several others.

‘Human Error’ Leads to BBC Showing Footage of LeBron James When Reporting on Kobe Bryant’s Death [Video]‘Human Error’ Leads to BBC Showing Footage of LeBron James When Reporting on Kobe Bryant’s Death

The BBC faced scrutiny for showing footage of LeBron James while reporting on the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58

Bryant Crashed In Foggy Conditions [Video]Bryant Crashed In Foggy Conditions

On Sunday morning NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. He and eight others had been flying in heavy fog conditions before crashing into a hillside. The fog conditions were bad. Los Angeles..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30


'Brokenhearted' fans react to NBA legend Kobe Bryant's tragic death

"Brokenhearted" and "devastated" Kobe Bryant fans and sport icons fought back tears and shock as news of the 18-time NBA All-Star basketball legend's death in a...
Mid-Day

Sport24.co.za | Djokovic, Nadal, Halep pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Tennis superstars Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant following a tragic helicopter crash.
News24 Also reported by •SifyThe Argus

