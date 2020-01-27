Global  

Britain's Johnson on Huawei: We will do 5G without hurting security

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would make a decision on Huawei's role in 5G networks that would give consumers and businesses the benefits of the new technology without compromising national security.
Trump speaks with British PM Johnson about telecoms security - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday discussed the security of telecommunications networks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the White House said, as...
Reuters India

Trump speaks with British PM Johnson about telecoms security: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday discussed the security of telecommunications networks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the White House said, as...
Reuters


ycchichan

YCCHAN RT @TradeFloorAudio: UK PM Johnson on Huawei : We will do 5G without hurting security ... RTRS PM Johnson said he would make a decision on… 1 minute ago

TradeFloorAudio

Trading Floor Audio UK PM Johnson on Huawei : We will do 5G without hurting security ... RTRS PM Johnson said he would make a decision… https://t.co/a6KteQ9FD2 4 minutes ago

JimBourke

Jim Bourke Britain's Johnson on Huawei: We will do 5G without hurting security https://t.co/fftXmVeTY2 https://t.co/81sNxg4CzL 5 minutes ago

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous Britain's Johnson on Huawei: We will do 5G without hurting security https://t.co/rugld9JLDp https://t.co/kGNB8LuXY3 11 minutes ago

Business_UKnews

BusinessUK Newslocker Britain's Johnson on Huawei: We will do 5G without hurting security #Business https://t.co/VbJsm5w4mW https://t.co/7DyeOw2osn 11 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsTec

Technology News Britain's Johnson on Huawei: We will do 5G without hurting security https://t.co/6sMSoj5sW0 #Technology 16 minutes ago

GuyReuters

Guy Faulconbridge Britain's Johnson on Huawei: We will do 5G without hurting security https://t.co/9wFR4BEYKn https://t.co/bdA4dbSlJZ 18 minutes ago

PeterMa36579147

Peter Man RT @justinmadders: I think the Government’s desperation to do a trade deal with China will means security concerns, even from longstanding… 18 minutes ago

