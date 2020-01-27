The life and rise of Lil Nas X, the 'Old Town Road' singer who went viral on TikTok and just won his first 2 Grammys (AMZN)
Monday, 27 January 2020 () · Lil Nas X is one of the most popular musical artists in the world right now with the wildly popular, record-setting song "Old Town Road."
· The 20-year-old artist rose to fame in 2019 after his hit song first went viral on short-form video app TikTok, and has since set a record for the longest-running song at the No. 1 spot...
Billie Eilish stole the show at The Grammy Awards 2020 after she won the four biggest awards of the night including album of the year and best new artist. The 18 year-old Bad Guy singer was one of many..
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO
Lil Nas X steps out in in style for the 2020 Grammy Awards! The rapper and his “Old Town Road” collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus joined forces at the event held... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Billboard.com
