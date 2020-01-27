Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Adam Driver Returns to ‘SNL’ As ‘Undercover Boss’ Kylo Ren

geek.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Adam Driver Returns to ‘SNL’ As ‘Undercover Boss’ Kylo RenAdam Driver is Kylo Ren (via Disney)

Adam Driver returned to host Saturday Night Live over the weekend, reprising his role as undercover boss Kylo Ren. During the actor’s first appearance on the sketch show in 2016, we saw his […]

The post Adam Driver Returns to ‘SNL’ As ‘Undercover Boss’ Kylo Ren appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Adam Driver feared Star Wars axe on The Force Awakens [Video]Adam Driver feared Star Wars axe on The Force Awakens

Adam Driver feared Star Wars axe on 'The Force Awakens' The 'Marriage Story' star joined the franchise at the beginning of Disney's new trilogy in 2015's 'The Force Awakens', and his first job during..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:04Published

Adam Driver teases Kylo Ren's evolution [Video]Adam Driver teases Kylo Ren's evolution

Adam Driver has teased Kylo Ren will "evolve into something" in 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Trump’s Impeachment Trial

The host Adam Driver also played his “Star Wars” character, Kylo Ren, in another sendup of “Undercover Boss.”
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Adam Driver's 'SNL' monologue is here to show the world how chill he is

Adam Driver is, like, super chill. Nevermind the fact that he's walked out of interviews and fielded an endless barrage of questions about what some have...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chloedinh112

CHLOE RT @CultureCrave: Adam Driver returns as #KyloRen in ‘Undercover Boss’ on SNL 😂 https://t.co/h5WIrN37cm 1 minute ago

Watcher421

Watcher RT @RollingStone: ‘SNL’: Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren Returns to ‘Undercover Boss’ in Sketch Sequel https://t.co/ZqtwpBi7H2 11 minutes ago

BotZiny

Ziny_The_Replicant Adam Driver Returns to ‘SNL’ As ‘Undercover Boss’ Kylo Ren https://t.co/6NtQPLCO5u https://t.co/LIX0wDqg6D 12 minutes ago

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández Adam Driver Returns to ‘SNL’ As ‘Undercover Boss’ Kylo Ren https://t.co/cwRaYmmYKL https://t.co/wS1DJuogKI 25 minutes ago

smlot_geek

Stephanie Mlot In a @nbcsnl "Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now" special, Kylo Ren takes another stab at a covert mission inside… https://t.co/pX3F9NsNvC 30 minutes ago

Aoz41

Oz RT @SWTweets: Adam Driver returns as #KyloRen in ‘Undercover Boss’ on SNL 😂 https://t.co/3Ki9RljMZS 1 hour ago

ikkegoemikke

Pluymers Peter LOL: Adam Driver Returns as Kylo Ren on ‘Undercover Boss’ for ‘Saturday Night Live’ https://t.co/x52YcYfHhl 1 hour ago

iHeartChocusic

BeeKay RT @IGN: First, there was "Matt" the radar technician, now meet "Randy" the intern. Last night, Adam Driver returned as Kylo Ren in Underc… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.