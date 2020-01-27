Global  

Motorola is warning people not to add screen protectors to the new Razr, and says bumps and lumps under the screen are 'normal'

Monday, 27 January 2020
Motorola is warning people not to add screen protectors to the new Razr, and says bumps and lumps under the screen are 'normal'· Motorola released a video to point out a few things about the new $1,500 Razr that people should know before using the phone.
· Some of the tips are obvious, like avoiding sharp objects or wiping it dry if it's exposed to a splash of water.
· Other care tips include folding the Razr before putting it away in a pocket or...
Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
News video: Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps

Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps

 On the show today: Kobe Bryant's tragic loss reaches well beyond the court into tech, from investments in Fortnite, Alibaba and more; Security concerns over the Iowa Caucus app continue to mount; Marketing material for the release of the Motorola Razr suggest users might see bumps in their screen; An...

