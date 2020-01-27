Motorola is warning people not to add screen protectors to the new Razr, and says bumps and lumps under the screen are 'normal'
Monday, 27 January 2020 () · Motorola released a video to point out a few things about the new $1,500 Razr that people should know before using the phone.
· Some of the tips are obvious, like avoiding sharp objects or wiping it dry if it's exposed to a splash of water.
· Other care tips include folding the Razr before putting it away in a pocket or...
Motorola clearly has zero faith that Razr owners will know how to care for their new foldable phones.
Motorola clearly has zero faith that Razr owners will know how to care for their new foldable phones.

With the Razr now available for pre-order, the company...