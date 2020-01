Andrew Yang uses Tesla's Autopilot feature in a new ad — and he breaks the same rule Elon Musk has on TV (TSLA)

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

· Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang uses Autopilot, Tesla's semi-autonomous driver-assistance feature, in a new ad.

· Yang uses Autopilot with his hands off the steering wheel in the ad. Tesla instructs Autopilot users to always keep their hands on the wheel, even when Autopilot is in use.

