Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Microsoft’s Series 2 Xbox One Elite Controller is down at $150 shipped today

9to5Toys Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
B&H is now offering the Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controller for *$149.99 shipped*. Price reflected in the cart.  Regularly $180 at Microsoft and currently on sale for $173 at Amazon, today’s deal is more than 16% off the going rate, $10 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we have tracked thus far outside of some limited Rakuten offers. Along with 40-hours of gameplay per charge, this is one of the first Microsoft gamepads with built-in battery technology and USB-C charging. You’ll also find the usual set of customization options, paddle shapes and interchangeable thumbsticks to tailor the controller specifically to your play style. Head below the fold for more gaming deals and news updates. more…

The post Microsoft’s Series 2 Xbox One Elite Controller is down at $150 shipped today appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Funniest Grand Theft Auto Moments

Top 10 Funniest Grand Theft Auto Moments 10:02

 It's time to look at the Top 10 Funniest Moments of the Grand Theft Auto series ... But don't ask us why Trevor woke up from a hangover wearing a dress ... or how Big Smoke can eat all those orders. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most hilarious scenes from one of the most satirical game...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Notorious KFC Birmingham branch now serve through protective CHICKEN wire [Video]Notorious KFC Birmingham branch now serve through protective CHICKEN wire

A KFC restaurant which has been blighted by a spate of violent attacks is now serving customers through a protective "chicken wire-style" cage in order to protect staff. The fast-food giant has taken..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:03Published

14 Years of Helping Babies in Our Community [Video]14 Years of Helping Babies in Our Community

It&apos;s hard to imagine a newborn baby without enough food to eat or a blanket to keep them warm, so the TODAY&apos;S TMJ4 Community Baby Shower is a great way you can make a big difference..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Get 16 Panasonic eneloop AA rechargeable batters for $30 shipped

Amazon offers a 16-pack of Panasonic eneloop AA rechargeable batteries for *$29.87** shipped*. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $35 with...
9to5Toys

Xbox Elite Series 2 Review: A refined, feature-packed controller [Video]

Now in its second generation, the Elite controller for Xbox has been refined and touts even more customizability. The $180 Xbox Elite Controller Series 2...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

WhatDigital

What Digital Microsoft's Series 2 Xbox One Elite Controller is down at $150 shipped today - 9to5Toys... (https://t.co/o0EgtwZGyB) 1 hour ago

anith

Anith Gopal Microsoft’s Series 2 Xbox One Elite Controller is down at $150 shipped today https://t.co/rAuaAfEaOF https://t.co/TvpeUDcHGY 1 hour ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Microsoft's Series 2 Xbox One Elite Controller is down at $150 shipped today https://t.co/b2Pw9LUSWT by @justinkahnmusic 2 hours ago

rudipitt

Rudi A.R. RT @DeadarticGames: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 | Halo MCC https://t.co/Hl6G9XTrqP #XboxController #Series2 #HaloMasterChief #X… 2 hours ago

rudipitt

Rudi A.R. RT @DeadarticGames: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 | Apex Legends https://t.co/xSeyOxn7U3 #XboxController #EliteSeries2 #ApexLege… 2 hours ago

rudipitt

Rudi A.R. RT @DeadarticGames: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 | Forza Horizon 4 https://t.co/rZ33AiPv2N #XboxEliteController #Series2 #XboxOn… 2 hours ago

rudipitt

Rudi A.R. RT @DeadarticGames: Unboxing Elite Xbox Wireless Controller Series 2 https://t.co/QrQo4Su2Q3 #EliteControllerSeries2 #XboxOneX #XboxOne #Xb… 2 hours ago

bpdxbox

We ❤️ Xbox #Xbox One Wireless Controller - Elite Series 2 Black Microsoft 1797 1924 WORKS! #eBay ⏰ Ends in 5h 💲 Last Price USD… https://t.co/Yyly1dlCCs 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.