Microsoft’s Series 2 Xbox One Elite Controller is down at $150 shipped today

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

B&H is now offering the Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controller for *$149.99 shipped*. Price reflected in the cart. Regularly $180 at Microsoft and currently on sale for $173 at Amazon, today’s deal is more than 16% off the going rate, $10 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we have tracked thus far outside of some limited Rakuten offers. Along with 40-hours of gameplay per charge, this is one of the first Microsoft gamepads with built-in battery technology and USB-C charging. You’ll also find the usual set of customization options, paddle shapes and interchangeable thumbsticks to tailor the controller specifically to your play style. Head below the fold for more gaming deals and news updates. more…



