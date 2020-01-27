Global  

Android users can ask for help from Google using #AndroidHelp on Twitter

9to5Google Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
For novice users, there’s a lot about Android that could be confusing and, as with all tech, things sometimes go wrong too. In an effort to help a few more of its Android users, Google is introducing a new hashtag on Twitter.

