How to change the background on your Google Slides presentation**

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

**



· *You can change the background on your Google Slides presentation in a few simple steps.*

· *You can change your Google Slide background to an image from your computer or Google, or to a color.*

· *Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.*



Much like Microsoft Office's PowerPoint, Google Slides allows... **· *You can change the background on your Google Slides presentation in a few simple steps.*· *You can change your Google Slide background to an image from your computer or Google, or to a color.*· *Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.*Much like Microsoft Office's PowerPoint, Google Slides allows 👓 View full article

