Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Report: Avast and AVG collect and sell your personal info via their free antivirus programs

PC World Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Avast and its subsidiary AVG, caught selling customer data to corporate clients last year, are at it again—this time using its free antivirus programs if you opt in to data collection, a new report said Monday. 

The joint report by Vice’s Motherboard and PCMag build upon reports by Adblock Plus creator Wladimir Palant, who reported in October, 2019 that the Avast Online Security Extension as well as the AVG Secure Browser spy on users, harvesting their information.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Avast free antivirus sends browser history to marketers

When you install an antivirus program -- even a free one -- you have a reasonable assumption that it's going to help keep your data safe. But a joint...
betanews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.