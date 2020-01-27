Report: Avast and AVG collect and sell your personal info via their free antivirus programs
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Avast and its subsidiary AVG, caught selling customer data to corporate clients last year, are at it again—this time using its free antivirus programs if you opt in to data collection, a new report said Monday.
The joint report by Vice’s Motherboard and PCMag build upon reports by Adblock Plus creator Wladimir Palant, who reported in October, 2019 that the Avast Online Security Extension as well as the AVG Secure Browser spy on users, harvesting their information.