Report: Avast and AVG collect and sell your personal info via their free antivirus programs Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Avast and its subsidiary AVG, caught selling customer data to corporate clients last year, are at it again—this time using its free antivirus programs if you opt in to data collection, a new report said Monday.



The joint report by Vice’s Motherboard and PCMag build upon reports by Adblock Plus creator Wladimir Palant, who reported in October, 2019 that the Avast Online Security Extension as well as the AVG Secure Browser spy on users, harvesting their information.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Avast free antivirus sends browser history to marketers When you install an antivirus program -- even a free one -- you have a reasonable assumption that it's going to help keep your data safe. But a joint...

betanews 12 hours ago





Tweets about this