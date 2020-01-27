Global  

Go read these reports showing how an antivirus company tracked everything its users clicked online

The Verge Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Go read these reports showing how an antivirus company tracked everything its users clicked online

You might install antivirus software on your computer to protect your privacy and make sure no one is snooping on what you’re up to. But if you used some Avast and AVG products, you might have been revealing all of that sensitive information anyway.

A joint investigation by Motherboard and PCMag reveals how Avast, which owns AVG, kept track of detailed information on what many of its users did online. That data it collected included what people searched for and clicked on, from LinkedIn pages to PornHub searches to Amazon purchases. That information was then sent to Jumpshot, an Avast subsidiary, which offered to sell that data to clients. (Avast said the data couldn’t be traced back to individual users, though the publications are...
