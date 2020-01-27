Apple TV+ picks up acclaimed ‘Boys State’ political documentary, exec. produced by Laurene Powell Jobs

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

After lots of praise for its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Apple has bought the documentary Boys State. It’s described as a “political coming-of-age story, examining the health of American democracy” and should land on Apple TV+ with the help of film studio A24.



