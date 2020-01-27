Global  

Apple TV+ picks up acclaimed ‘Boys State’ political documentary, exec. produced by Laurene Powell Jobs

9to5Mac Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
After lots of praise for its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Apple has bought the documentary Boys State. It’s described as a “political coming-of-age story, examining the health of American democracy” and should land on Apple TV+ with the help of film studio A24.

The post Apple TV+ picks up acclaimed 'Boys State' political documentary, exec. produced by Laurene Powell Jobs appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Recent related news from verified sources

Apple buys rights to Sundance documentary 'Boys State' for $10M

Apple has snagged another story aimed at taking a look at the cultural and political climate of America, with the purchase of "Boys State" for $10 million
AppleInsider Also reported by •Macworld

Apple Teases 'Beastie Boys Story' Coming to Apple TV+ in April

Apple has shared a new teaser video for its upcoming "Beastie Boys Story" documentary that's coming to Apple TV+ in the spring. Here's a little story they're...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider

