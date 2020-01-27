Global  

So many drones and aircraft swarmed the site of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, the FAA was forced to close the airspace

Business Insider Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
So many drones and aircraft swarmed the site of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, the FAA was forced to close the airspace· The Federal Aviation Administration closed the airspace surrounding the crash of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant.
· The crash killed Bryant and eight other passengers, including his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.
· News, rescue, and law enforcement helicopters are a common sight above incident scenes but...
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Crash site where former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter died

Crash site where former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter died 00:37

 Crash site where former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in helicopter accident

NTSB Investigating Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others [Video]NTSB Investigating Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others

A helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, crashed into a hillside in Calabasas Sunday morning. Investigators were working to figure out what led up..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:32Published

Former Gov. Pat Quinn Remembers Helicopter That Crashed, Killed Kobe Bryant [Video]Former Gov. Pat Quinn Remembers Helicopter That Crashed, Killed Kobe Bryant

Before it was used by Kobe Bryant, the helicopter that crashed and took the NBA legend's life was used to transport Illinois governors. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bodies retrieved from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site; air traffic recordings released

The pilot of Kobe Bryant's ill-fated helicopter was flying too low to be monitored in fog, air traffic controller recordings showed on Monday, as coroner's...
Reuters

The FAA release Kobe Bryant helicopter crash statement as NBA star tragically dies

The FAA release Kobe Bryant helicopter crash statement as NBA star tragically diesThe Federal Aviation Administration have released a statement about the helicopter crash which claimed the life of Kobe Bryant
Daily Star


