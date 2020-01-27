So many drones and aircraft swarmed the site of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, the FAA was forced to close the airspace

Shop4Fem So many drones and aircraft swarmed the site of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, the FAA was forced to close the air… https://t.co/JbwHng2zvo 10 minutes ago Ngonidzashe Mukwepa RT @businessinsider: So many drones and aircraft swarmed the site of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, the FAA was forced to close the airspa… 35 minutes ago K Dubb So many drones and aircraft swarmed the site of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, the FAA was forced to close the air… https://t.co/XcTJeqlyKZ 41 minutes ago Crash Signal So many drones and aircraft swarmed the site of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, the FAA was forced to close the air… https://t.co/t64227mkuG 1 hour ago UnbFacts So many drones and aircraft swarmed the site of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash, the FAA was forced to close the air… https://t.co/PftBuYZ1Pc 1 hour ago HP Targeting, Inc. So many drones and aircraft swarmed the site of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, the FAA was forced to close the air… https://t.co/MTJKfrX76E 2 hours ago Márcio M. Silva So many drones and aircraft swarmed the site of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, the FAA was forced to close the air… https://t.co/KBC8Fa59ib 2 hours ago Winson Tang So many drones and aircraft swarmed the site of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, the FAA was forced to close the air… https://t.co/lKH5FzTDVt 2 hours ago