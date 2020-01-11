Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

AukeyDirect via Amazon is offering its 4K Compact Dash Camera for *$69.29 shipped* with the code *U25NYUYS* at checkout. Down from its $80 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to record in 4K, this dash camera is perfect for capturing everything in high-quality so you can easily read license plates or relive that gorgeous sunset. The mounting style of this dash camera keeps it close to your windshield, so it doesn’t obstruct your view. Plus, thanks to loop recording, you’ll never run out of storage space on your microSD card. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



more…



The post Aukey’s 4K dash camera is great for road trips at $69 (Reg. $80), more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

