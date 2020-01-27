Global  

Score a deal on your next ride/meal delivery, Uber gift cards from $22.50

9to5Toys Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Walmart is now offering some notable discounts on Uber gift cards. You can score the $100, $50 or $25 cards at *$90*, *$45*, or *$22.50*, respectively. Delivery is free for all via email. These cards are good for up to *10% off* your next Uber ride and can also be used towards your next Uber Eats order as well. Considering how popular these services are these days and often these Walmart gift card deals sell out quicker than not, you’ll want jump on these immediately. And it only makes sense to have some free credit in your pocket if you plan on using Uber’s services at all over the next few months. More details below. more…

The post Score a deal on your next ride/meal delivery, Uber gift cards from $22.50 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
