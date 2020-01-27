Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Today you can grab one of Apple's 2019 10.2-inch iPads from Amazon with a $100 discount.



The post ET Deals: $100 off 10.2-inch Apple iPad, $500 off 65-inch Vizio Quantum 4K TV, First Discount on Amazon Echo Buds appeared first on ExtremeTech. Today you can grab one of Apple's 2019 10.2-inch iPads from Amazon with a $100 discount.The post ET Deals: $100 off 10.2-inch Apple iPad, $500 off 65-inch Vizio Quantum 4K TV, First Discount on Amazon Echo Buds appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

