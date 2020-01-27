Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

ET Deals: $100 off 10.2-inch Apple iPad, $500 off 65-inch Vizio Quantum 4K TV, First Discount on Amazon Echo Buds

ExtremeTech Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
ET Deals: $100 off 10.2-inch Apple iPad, $500 off 65-inch Vizio Quantum 4K TV, First Discount on Amazon Echo BudsToday you can grab one of Apple's 2019 10.2-inch iPads from Amazon with a $100 discount.

The post ET Deals: $100 off 10.2-inch Apple iPad, $500 off 65-inch Vizio Quantum 4K TV, First Discount on Amazon Echo Buds appeared first on ExtremeTech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The most recognizable logos in the United States of America [Video]The most recognizable logos in the United States of America

The simple 'apple' logo of the tech giant has been named the most recognizable logo in the United States. A study of 2,000 Americans saw the famous yellow 'M' symbol of McDonalds and the Coca-Cola logo..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon’s Echo Buds are $40 off today

Amazon’s Echo Buds are $40 off todayPhoto: Chris Welch / The Verge Amazon’s Echo Buds are on sale for $90, in what appears to be their first sale since launching in October. The wireless...
The Verge Also reported by •9to5Toys

Today's best deals: $249 Apple iPad is back at Amazon, plus $100 off 128GB model

Monday morning deals see fresh discounts on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad, with Amazon knocking $80 to $100 off 32GB and 128GB Wi-Fi models. Plus, find bonus savings on...
AppleInsider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VAmeior

Vklpiew Ameior Fashion Ways Deal #1835 2PCS Baseus Anti-peeping Dustproof Curved Edge Tempered Glass Screen Protector For iPhone XR/iPhone 11 6… https://t.co/ExbsMBYzXs 5 minutes ago

Sneakdealz

Mac RT @SneakerShouts: STEAL: 50% OFF the Timberland 6-inch Premium Boot “Beige” BUY HERE: https://t.co/hzR1bJ4RJ6 https://t.co/d4W4jcNf6T 9 minutes ago

ImJayRodriguez6

Jeannelle Rodriguez☀️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🇵🇷🇲🇽 RT @techeblog: Don't pay $329, get the latest Apple 10.2" iPad for $249.99 shipped today. https://t.co/9XProqmE5y #deals #gadgets #ipad #te… 15 minutes ago

twood3

twood3 RT @ExtremeTech: ET Deals: $100 off 10.2-inch Apple iPad, $500 off 65-inch Vizio Quantum 4K TV, First Discount on Amazon Echo Buds https://… 17 minutes ago

ExtremeTech

ExtremeTech ET Deals: $100 off 10.2-inch Apple iPad, $500 off 65-inch Vizio Quantum 4K TV, First Discount on Amazon Echo Buds… https://t.co/0tswzYf6mX 20 minutes ago

BwcDeals

BWC Deals 54% Off DEWALT DW22838 3/8-Inch 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set https://t.co/ZS8Y0BkDFz #BwcDeals #Deals… https://t.co/0odQ17zCg9 21 minutes ago

techeblog

TechEBlog Don't pay $329, get the latest Apple 10.2" iPad for $249.99 shipped today. https://t.co/9XProqmE5y #deals #gadgets… https://t.co/cZ57QiV8bq 26 minutes ago

BotZiny

Ziny_The_Replicant Get a new 10.2-inch iPad for $250, plus discounts on TVs, speaker systems and much more https://t.co/A1rRSmxUyn https://t.co/BJguD7hTDd 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.