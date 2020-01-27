This Stanford-educated startup founder stands by his choice to leave Silicon Valley to start his company in Brazil: 'There was more impact to be made here.'

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· Ingresse CEO Gabriel Benarrós took a well-travelled tech founder route when he dropped out of Stanford University to start his company in 2013.

· But Benarrós chose to leave the global hub of tech innovation to establish Ingresse back home in Brazil.

· To the young tech executive, the perks of founding a company in... · Ingresse CEO Gabriel Benarrós took a well-travelled tech founder route when he dropped out of Stanford University to start his company in 2013.· But Benarrós chose to leave the global hub of tech innovation to establish Ingresse back home in Brazil.· To the young tech executive, the perks of founding a company in 👓 View full article

