Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Second report suggests Apple and MGM held ‘preliminary’ talks about an acquisition

9to5Mac Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Apple TV+ currently only offers access to Apple original TV shows and movies, but another report this week suggests that Apple has considered expanding that library. CNBC reports that MGM and Apple have held “preliminary talks” about an acquisition, corroborating a report from the Wall Street Journal last month.

more…

The post Second report suggests Apple and MGM held ‘preliminary’ talks about an acquisition appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video:

"Little Apple" Executive Producer, Writer & Director Riley S. Wilson Breaks Down His Podcast 23:41

 From executive producer, writer and director Riley S. Wilson, "Little Apple" is a contemporary coming-of-age story about Apple, a young Harlem girl finding her voice. The podcast paints a picture of Apple going from informing new tenants about gentrification to confronting her classmate about his...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump criticizes over Apple's decision over unlocking gunman's phone [Video]Trump criticizes over Apple's decision over unlocking gunman's phone

Apple refused to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly Florida shooting. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump criticized Apple over their decision. Trump claimed..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump Criticizes Over Apple's Decision Over Unlocking Gunman's Phone [Video]Trump Criticizes Over Apple's Decision Over Unlocking Gunman's Phone

Apple refused to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly Florida shooting. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump criticized Apple over their decision. Trump claimed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MGM Held Talks With Apple and Netflix to Gauge Interest in Acquisition

MGM held preliminary talks with Apple, Netflix, and other large media companies to gauge their interest in a possible acquisition, reports CNBC. The report...
MacRumours.com

Apple reportedly held preliminary acquisition talks with MGM

In efforts to to build out its fledgling Apple TV+ streaming service with original programming and exclusive content, Apple recently agreed to discuss a...
AppleInsider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

zwelch82

Stefan Csoka RT @9to5mac: Second report suggests Apple and MGM held ‘preliminary’ talks about an acquisition https://t.co/Ar1qj6FIRY by @ChanceHMiller h… 9 minutes ago

MacMike1000

MICHΛΞL NGUYΞN Second report suggests Apple and MGM held ‘preliminary’ talks about an acquisition. https://t.co/PKffAcMCS0 10 minutes ago

tleayglobal

tleay Second report suggests Apple and MGM held ‘preliminary’ talks about an acquisition https://t.co/f5NkhJNYip 1 hour ago

ScottLarrivee

Scott Larrivee Second report suggests Apple and MGM held ‘preliminary’ talks about an acquisition #sreaming https://t.co/6BizX5Q0Q4 1 hour ago

AppleBuzzing

Apple Buzzing Second report suggests Apple and MGM held ‘preliminary’ talks about an acquisition https://t.co/v3APwJ0IPQ 1 hour ago

AppleRumorsFeed

Apple Rumors Feed Second report suggests Apple and MGM held ‘preliminary’ talks about an acquisition (Chance Miller/9 to 5 Mac) https://t.co/aopcxxDSxg 2 hours ago

AndyRSS

あそら(ボット) 9to5mac: Second report suggests Apple and MGM held ‘preliminary’ talks about an acquisition; https://t.co/scLBCFTvsw https://t.co/o4BF3etARe 3 hours ago

electrogeek

ElectroGeek Second report suggests Apple and MGM held ‘preliminary’ talks about an acquisition https://t.co/ceYNtN1K4z https://t.co/qJmxUDnXHy 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.