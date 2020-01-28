Save up to $700 on the new Motorola razr at Verizon with these promotions
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Verizon Wireless is offering the Motorola razr on pre-order with a *$200* prepaid MasterCard when you switch to Verizon and get an Unlimited line. However, if you trade-in your existing smartphone, there are *up to $500* in device credits to be had. This saves you *up to $700* on the razr, which is nearly 50% off this unreleased phone. Bringing back an iconic design, the razr is sure to be a favorite by many for its nostalgic factor. Featuring a 6.2-inch OLED foldable display, this is “not your mom’s flip phone,” as Motorola says. The all-day battery is rated to give you up to 24-hours of usage, and it can last almost a month in standby mode. It’ll be delivered by February 18th if you order now. Learn more in our announcement coverage.
The post Save up to $700 on the new Motorola razr at Verizon with these promotions appeared first on 9to5Toys.
