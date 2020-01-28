Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Save up to $700 on the new Motorola razr at Verizon with these promotions

9to5Toys Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Verizon Wireless is offering the Motorola razr on pre-order with a *$200* prepaid MasterCard when you switch to Verizon and get an Unlimited line. However, if you trade-in your existing smartphone, there are *up to $500* in device credits to be had. This saves you *up to $700* on the razr, which is nearly 50% off this unreleased phone. Bringing back an iconic design, the razr is sure to be a favorite by many for its nostalgic factor. Featuring a 6.2-inch OLED foldable display, this is “not your mom’s flip phone,” as Motorola says. The all-day battery is rated to give you up to 24-hours of usage, and it can last almost a month in standby mode. It’ll be delivered by February 18th if you order now. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

more…

The post Save up to $700 on the new Motorola razr at Verizon with these promotions appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps [Video]Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps

On the show today: Kobe Bryant's tragic loss reaches well beyond the court into tech, from investments in Fortnite, Alibaba and more; Security concerns over the Iowa Caucus app continue to mount;..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

iPhone 12 Pro: Worth Waiting For? [Video]iPhone 12 Pro: Worth Waiting For?

iPhone XR Deal: https://amzn.to/33TXCj6Check out the new IG page: https://www.instagram.com/jonrettinger/2019 was a great year for tech, but 2020 is shaping up to be even bigger! Let's answer your..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 10:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The new Motorola Razr arrives February 6 in all its folding glory

The Motorola Razr was arguably the most exciting phone announcement launch last year, especially after Samsung bungled its Galaxy Fold launch. We’ve been...
The Next Web

Motorola on the Razr’s folding screen: ‘bumps and lumps are normal’

Motorola on the Razr’s folding screen: ‘bumps and lumps are normal’Today’s the day that the Motorola Razr is available for pre-sale for $1499, exclusively on Verizon. Motorola originally said that it should begin shipping on...
The Verge Also reported by •Business Insider

Tweets about this

9to5toys

9to5Toys Save up to $700 on the new Motorola razr at Verizon with these promotions https://t.co/rdRtvmscxX by @pcamp96 1 hour ago

shishirchauha

Shishir Chauhan @lenovoUS I am very disappointed with lenovo Motorola mobile. I am using mobile ( K8 Note) last 20 Months. But sudd… https://t.co/OCEg7bhc8X 11 hours ago

udealu

Deals 16GB Motorola MOTO E5 Play AT&T Prepaid Smartphone $30 https://t.co/2Mr2PLAQre #Deals #Save 18 hours ago

basicbaka

【 ♡ 】【 ❄ miraculous witch of fate 】 damn that sucks - i wanted to see if i can save up for a the new Motorola razor but the specs aren't that good? https://t.co/T8KSf80M3i 2 days ago

FeedYouDeals

Feed You Deals Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 XT1925-6...: List Price: $299.99 Deal Price: $99.99 You Save: $67% https://t.co/Q9VCCONLFH https://t.co/kT03b53rCN 3 days ago

FeedYouDeals

Feed You Deals Motorola XT1929-4 Moto Z3 Play 64G...: List Price: $499 Deal Price: $179 You Save: $64% https://t.co/E50mjevARF https://t.co/Nkzuht4StJ 5 days ago

novacomm

Nova Communications The XPR 7000e series radios are known for their productivity and safety. Save $1,625 on the purchase of Motorola XP… https://t.co/G6jsOiyPFQ 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.