Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

InterviewBit, a Bangalore-based startup that runs an advanced online computer science program for college graduates and young professional engineers, has raised $20 million in one of the largest Series A financing rounds in the education sector. The nine-month-old startup's Series A round was led by Sequoia India, Tiger Global and Global Founders Capital among others, […]