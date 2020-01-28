Global  

Johnson's choice: Britain faces policy test over Huawei 5G role

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will decide if China's Huawei should have a role in Britain's future 5G mobile network on Tuesday, a choice that risks damaging relations with the United States or China on the eve of Brexit.
Recent related news from verified sources

Britain allows Huawei limited role in 5G networks

Britain will allow Chinese telecoms giant Huawei [HWT.UL] a limited role in building its 5G networks, the government said on Tuesday.
Reuters

U.K. will allow Huawei to play a role in building its 5G networks

Britain will allow Chinese telecoms giant Huawei a limited role in building its 5G networks, the government says.
CBC.ca Also reported by •ReutersDeutsche WelleSeattlePI.com

