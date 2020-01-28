Global  

Cisco launches Industrial IoT security architecture

betanews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Increasingly the boundaries between operational technology and business networks are breaking down as businesses seek access to the real time data that industrial IoT devices hold. But that leads to increased risk to critical infrastructure as devices become more exposed. To combat these threats, Cisco is introducing an IoT security architecture that provides enhanced visibility across both IT and OT environments, and helps protect industrial processes. Cisco Cyber Vision is a software-based security solution for the automated discovery of industrial assets delivered via Cisco's IIoT networking portfolio. It analyzes traffic from connected assets and creates segmentation policies in Cisco ISE… [Continue Reading]
