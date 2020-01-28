Meet Revolution Pi: A Raspberry Pi-Based Industrial Mini PC

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

You must have heard of the credit card size, in-expensive single-board computer, Raspberry Pi, that has revolutionized the world of computing, programming, and electronics. Similarly, to leverage the power of computing for businesses, KUNBUS develops an Industrial PC based on the Compute Module of Raspberry Pi to automate and implement the IIoT and manufacturing process […]



