Meet Revolution Pi: A Raspberry Pi-Based Industrial Mini PC

Fossbytes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
You must have heard of the credit card size, in-expensive single-board computer, Raspberry Pi, that has revolutionized the world of computing, programming, and electronics. Similarly, to leverage the power of computing for businesses, KUNBUS develops an Industrial PC based on the Compute Module of Raspberry Pi to automate and implement the IIoT and manufacturing process […]

The post Meet Revolution Pi: A Raspberry Pi-Based Industrial Mini PC appeared first on Fossbytes.
